WASHINGTON DC—On Thursday, August 31, Fulton County Superior Court Judge, Scott McAfee issued an order that all court proceedings in the election interference case of former President Donald J. Trump and his 18-co-defendants will be live-streamed and televised via YouTube.



Judge McAfee’s decision was made in concordance with Judge Robert McBurney. All hearings and trials in this case from hereafter will be accessible to the media via the Fulton County YouTube channel.

Reports indicate that Fulton County Judge, Fani Willis, began investigating Trump soon after his January 2, 2020, phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State. In what Trump has publicly called, “A perfect phone call,” the former Commander-in-Chief, called Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to challenge the 2020 Presidential election results.

Trump now stands accused of election interference, and he and 18 others were indicted and booked into Fulton County Jail.



The trial date for former President Trump and his co-defendants is scheduled for September 6, at 9:30 a.m. in Fulton County, Georgia.



Co-Defendents in the Trump trial include former New York Mayor, and Trump attorney, Rudy Guiliani who Trump has stated at many Trump rallies, could have solved New York’s spike in crime. In addition to Guiliani, former Trump attorneys, John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Kenneth Chesebro, and Jenna Ellis from the former President’s legal team are all also on trial.



In addition, Jeffrey Clark, the former Department of Justice attorney, and Assistant Attorney General for the Environment and Natural Resources Division (2018-2021), Georgia lawmaker, Ray Smith, Georgia Republican Party Chair, David Schafer, election worker Ruby Freeman, Chicago-based publicist, Trevian Kutti, stand accused of racketeering for allegedly violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced Corruption Act (RICO ACT) for their part in challenging a Presidential election.



Never has a former sitting President been indicted, and forced to succumb to being booked into jail, and have their mugshot taken. Former President, Richard Nixon did not undergo this type of scrutiny during Watergate.



In an interview with Steve Bannon, True the Vote co-founder Catherine Engelbrecht shared with Bannon that Georgia’s voting records have never been purged.



Engelbrecht told Bannon of this meeting. “I’ll never forget it, Secretary Raffensperger pulled out a piece of paper, kind of the back of a napkin, did a little bit of quick math, and said, ‘yeah 364,000, about fourteen percent of Americans move every year. We haven’t been able to clean the roles because of this lawsuit. So, yeah, that sounds about right. That’s about how many ineligible records there are,” Raffensperger admitted.