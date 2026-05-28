SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Downtown Substation on Thursday, May 28 at 12 p.m.

The new Substation is located at Santa Monica Place at 395 Santa Monica Place, Suite 122, marking the next step in Santa Monica’s focus to strengthen public safety, support downtown revitalization, and expand visible police presence in one of Santa Monica’s busiest areas.

The Downtown Substation will serve as a public safety command center and community engagement hub, supporting faster coordination with downtown partners, enhanced foot and bike patrol deployment, and direct access for residents, visitors, and businesses.

The Downtown Substation reflects SMPD’s continued focus on the department’s four public safety pillars: crime suppression, homelessness response, traffic safety, and community engagement.

The new location will support a consistent and visible presence in the downtown core, including the Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica Place, the Pier, and surrounding transit and pedestrian corridors.