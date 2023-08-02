HOLLYWOOD- Twitter users were very surprised to say the least when they noticed a change in their mobile app over the weekend. The social media company is now known as X it changed its app icon to the new black and white X logo, officially retiring the blue bird. Elon Musk, who purchased the platform for $44 billion last year, posted about the changes earlier this month. “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand, and, gradually, all the birds,” he wrote. X is the future state of unlimited interactivity -centered in audio, video.messaging, payments/banking-creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. It’s powered by AI, so X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine, X CEO Linda Yaccarino said. If you remember Musk has used the letter “X” in his company branding before. SpaceX, the Tesla’s CEO’s rocket manufacturer, uses the letter in its logo. Musk, the 52-year old billionaire also recently launched xAI, an artificial intelligence startup. Musk’s son with singer Grimes is also nicknamed X.

Twitter was out of control this past weekend tweeting about Cardi B. Days after a video went viral showing Cardi B throwing her microphone at a concertgoer in response to getting splashed by an unknown liquid. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a show attendee has come forward to “report a battery.” “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the Las Vegas Police said in a statement. “During a concert she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage. The authorities, didn’t mention Cardi B by name in their statement, or specify that the thrown object was a microphone. But it is clearly seen in the video that went viral., The incident was documented on the police report and no arrest or citations were issued and reps for Cardi B have not yet responded, as of press time.

According to published reports the microphone that was thrown is being auctioned off on Ebay for more than $92,000. Yes, you read that correctly. An item that originally cost $1,000 and stated at a bid for $500 currently costs more than people’s yearly salary. The microphone belonged to The Wave in Sin City, an audio production company based out of Las Vegas, that provides audio support to multiple establishments in the area. The owner of the company, Scott Fisher, says it was a simple task to track down the mic and that it still works. According to published reports , Fisher won’t be keeping the proceeds himself. He said, he plans to split the money between the two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas.

All in all, despite the good cause, it’s just a lot of money to spend on an item that a celebrity touched. That’s what makes a celebrity, that special, the fame, attention. Cardi B, known for her outspokem lyrics was born and raised in New York City, she first gained popularity through Vine and Instagram. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series Love &Hip Hop New York, which depicted her pursuit of her music aspirations, and earned further recognitionnwith the release of her two mixtapes; Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol 1 (2016) and Vol.2 (2017). Her real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, currently aged 30. You know what they say, any publicity good or bad is good publicity.

Rose’s Scoop: Let’s look at the celebrities that have joined the SAG-AFTRA strike picket lines, Kevin Bacom, Olivia Wilde, Mandy Moore, Debra Messing, Anna Kendrick, Jerry O’ Connell, Lance Bass, Jamie Lunn spears and more. Hopefully the strike will come to an end soon.