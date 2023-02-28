HOLLYWOOD HILLS— Two armed suspects robbed a Home Depot at 5600 West Sunset Boulevard on Sunday, February 26, 2023, Citizen reported.

At 12:46 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department was notified of an armed robbery that took place at the location. Two suspects armed with a six-inch knife reportedly stole an industrial size vacuum and fled on foot heading northbound on St. Andrews Place.

The first suspect is described as a black man, around 25 years-old, five foot three inches and 125 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black sandals. The second suspect is a black man, 20-25 years old, six feet tall, 225 pounds and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.

No victims or injuries were reported.

LAPD urges anyone who knows any information about the suspects or the incident, to call 1-877- LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).