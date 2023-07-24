WEST HOLLYWOOD—Two drivers were arrested for driving while under the influence, and eight others were cited for driver’s license-related offenses while driving through a DUI checkpoint on Friday, July 21. One driver was cited for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

The DUI Checkpoint was located at San Vicente Boulevard north of Beverly Boulevard, operating from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday. The location was chosen “based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Funding for the DUI checkpoint was granted by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.