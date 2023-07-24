SANTA MONICA—The City has announced multiple overnight road closures to proactively remove an unstable portion of the Santa Monica Bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) between the California Incline and Moomat Ahiko Way.

Starting at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25, the emergency removal will prompt the closure of the Moomat Ahiko Way on-ramp from Ocean Avenue to PCH. At approximately 2 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, June 26, the westbound I-10 at Lincoln Boulevard through northbound Pacific Coast Highway to the California Incline will close.

All roads will reopen by 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

According to the City, “crews will use a large crane with clamshell attachment to remove the top portion of the unstable bluff and slowly break it apart for hauling off-site.”

The Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp to eastbound I-10 will remain open, in addition to the California Incline, the southbound PCH, and the eastbound I-10. Traffic from I-10 Freeway needing to access Pacific Coast Highway will be detoured at the Lincoln Boulevard off-ramp and rerouted using the following streets: