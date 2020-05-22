MALIBU—Two hikers recently stranded near Zuma Canyon while following a trail were rescued by the Malibu Search and Rescue Team on Saturday, May 16.

The couple was hiking in the mountains near the Zuma Canyon trail for five hours, where they went missing as they lost track in the obliterated trail by the Woolsey Fire in 2018. Followed by hard climate conditions such as two wet winters and thick vegetation growth, the Zuma Canyon trail has changed in structure making it difficult for hikers to find their ways on the trail. In addition, overgrown vegetation is a problem affecting the Zuma Canyon trail, and the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area.

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team immediately tracked down the hiking couple using a helicopter and PA announcements. They were rescued down and taken for treatment. The Malibu Search and Rescue Team has done great work in helping and guiding people on proper usage of the trail by partnering up with the fire department, lifeguards of Los Angeles, as well as McCormick Ambulance Service. They recommend 10 essentials for hikers including navigation, sun protection, first-aid kit, nutrition, water to name a few.