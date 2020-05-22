TEXAS—On Thursday, May 21, the U.S. Senate confirmed Texas Representative John Ratcliffe as President Donald Trump’s new Director of National Intelligence. He will lead all 17 intelligence agencies. His initial nomination was announced in July 2019 by President Trump. It was supported by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr and Senator John Cornyn.

The deciding vote was 49-44, all 49 votes for Ratcliffe were from Republicans, the 44 votes against him were all from Democrats. Dan Coats, Joseph Maguire, and Richard Grenell all held this position within the last year.

Ratcliff, who was a lawyer in private practice, became the Mayor of Heath, Texas from 2004 to 2012. He was also appointed Chief of Anti-Terrorism and National Security for the Eastern District of Texas by President George W. Bush. As of 2015, He has served as a Congressman for Texas’ 4th District since 2015.

Ratcliff has been known to support President Trump. He has been vocal in criticizing the FBI and the special councils investigations against President Trump. Following controversy on the issue of alleged bias, Ratcliffe stated: “The intelligence I deliver will not be subject to outside influence.”