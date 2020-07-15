MALIBU — On July 15 the city of Malibu and the California Department of Transportation (CALTRANS) will hold a virtual meeting introducing two construction projects near Trancas Canyon’s PCH intersection.

The Webex meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning with CALTRANS giving a presentation on the Trancas Bridge replacement. Next, Malibu will present the second project, a northbound right turn pocket onto Trancas Canyon road. A question and answer section will take place after each presentation.

The effort to replace the Trancas bridge in Malibu began with public meetings in 2016. By 2017 the environmental impact report was filed and the bridge entered its design phase with construction scheduled for summer of 2020, although it has since been pushed back. The bridge, originally built in 1927, was only intended for 50 years of use and is in need of replacement.

CALTRANS would lead the project, replacing the 85-foot wide and 90-foot long bridge with a new one measuring 105 feet wide by 240 feet long. The new bridge will contain two 12-foot traffic lanes separated by a 6-foot striped meridian, a bike lane, and 10 feet of shoulders. The project, estimated to cost $12.5 million, will begin construction in February of 2021.

The second project, handled by the city of Malibu, centers on constructing a new dedicated westbound right-turn lane that will turn right into Trancas Canyon road. The dedicated turn lane will be 430 feet long and provide easier access to the Trancas Country Market shopping center. The project will be funded by Measure R of the Highway Operational Improvements.

To join the Webex meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. click here.

For more information on the meeting and other ways to join, visit here.