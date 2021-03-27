UNITED STATES−On Thursday, March 25, Representative Park Cannon (D-GA) was arrested after interrupting a General Assembly by repeatedly knocking at the door of Republican Governor, Brian Kemp as he announced Georgia’s new voting legislation.

As Governor Kemp was signing the voter integrity legislation into law with the Georgia General Assembly members behind closed doors at the Georgia State Capitol. Congresswoman, Park Cannon, approached the door which video depicts was being blocked by an officer of the law.

According to Fox 5 of Atlanta, “She [Rep. Cannon] was instructed that no one was in the front office and to stop beating on the door. There was a small crowd of people there with Rep. Cannon, taking live video of the event on their cell phones. Cannon kept knocking.”

I was proud to sign S.B. 202 to ensure elections in Georgia are secure, fair, and accessible. I appreciate the hard work of members of the General Assembly to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. pic.twitter.com/1ztPnfD6rd — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) March 25, 2021

Cannon may be heard in the video shouting questions at the officer standing guard. There was a crowd behind her challenging the officer.

When the officers turn to cuff the congresswoman which was caught on camera, she and the crowd start shouting that the officers were arresting Rep. Cannon “just for knocking at the door.” The crowd continued to protest.

News reports indicate that Cannon was booked into Fulton County jail on charges of obstruction of law enforcement which could potentially carry a 1-5 year prison sentence. Cannon was also charged with preventing or disrupting the General Assembly.

The Bill, SB 202 was sponsored by Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly and reads as follows;

“A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Chapter 2 of Title 21 of the Official Code of Georgia Annotated, relating to elections and primaries generally, so as to provide that persons or entities that mail absentee ballot applications shall mail such applications only to eligible registered electors who have not already requested, been issued, or voted an absentee ballot; to require certain comparisons to remove improper names from mail distribution lists; to provide for sanctions for violations; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.”

SB 202 passed the Senate with a vote of 34-22 to protect voting integrity in the state of Georgia.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=473049643736463&ref=search