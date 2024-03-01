WESTWOOD– After the rollercoaster offseason-where UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly unexpectedly quit and was replaced by DeShaun Foster-the Bruins have added Eric Bieniemy to be their next Offensive Coordinator.

Bieniemy, one of the masterminds of the Kansas City Chiefs historic and innovative offenses alongside Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, he is coming home to UCLA.

He is headed back to UCLA, where he coached two decades ago. “This is a great opportunity for me to help support DeShaun [Foster] as a new head coach, to work with him and for him as well,” said Bieniemy.

“It is an opportunity for my family and I to return back to a place we once called home. This is a great opportunity for me to utilize all of my experience working with future Hall of Fame players and a Hall of Fame head coach [Andy Reid] to help teach and inspire young men what it takes to be successful on and off the field.”

The contract is a two-year deal for the 54-year-old. Bieniemy became a hot candidate after his success as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He spent 10 seasons with the Chiefs, and he won two Super Bowls with Kansas City before heading to Washington.

This is the man who has the potential to resurect the flat and inconsistent Bruins offense. A feat Chip Kelly failed to reach during his tenure.

UCLA went 8-5 last season but finished 4-5 in conference play. The Bruins will play in the Big Ten next season.

Bieniemy has a reputation as tough as nails, the old school style of coaching which is borderline controversial in this new landscape of sports

Just ask Patrick Mahomes. “EB is going to be harsh on you,” Mahomes said last August. “He’s going to really try and get the best out of you every single day. He’s going to hold you accountable when you don’t want to hold yourself accountable.[His coaching] made me a better player.”

Its going to yield success on the gridiron, but the entire Bruins roster are going to have develop an extremely thick skin under him.

It’s important to note that he’s in rare air, having won both a national championship as a player and multiple Super Bowls as a coordinator.

Good luck Coach Bieniemy.