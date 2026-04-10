SANTA MONICA—On April 7, an unhoused woman, later identified as Connie Arreola, 40, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty after Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a call of a woman assaulting her dog until it reportedly yelped in pain.



Officers arriving at the scene on Main Street near Pico Boulevard arrested Arreola and took her into custody. SMPD Animal Control was called to pick up the dog and take him to the vet to be evaluated.



According to the veterinarian the three-month-old puppy had a broken leg.



Kann California Law Group (KCLG) explains the charges for animal cruelty on their webpage.



“In sum, to be guilty of violating the Animal Cruelty law under CPC §597(a), you must, hurt or kill a living animal and act maliciously.”



Kann goes on to explain that for a person to be convicted under CPC §597(a), the prosecutor must prove beyond reasonable doubt that an act was committed involving the maiming, mutilation, torturing or killing a living animal and that act was malicious.



Canyon News reached out to Santa Monica Police Department Lt. Lewis Gilmour for a statement and more information, but did not hear back in time for print.