PACIFIC PALISADES—On July 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) announced that the bacteria warnings for Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach near Will Rogers Tower 18 and the Malibu Pier in Malibu have been cleared. There are at least 13 other swimming areas and beaches that remain closed due to active bacteria warnings issued by the LACDPH.



LACDPH advises beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the contaminated ocean waters in the following areas. Please be mindful of your children, the elderly, and even pets frolicking in the bacteria-infested waters.



Know before you go. If you are unsure if the beach you plan to attend has met state standards for public safety, call the Los Angeles County Beach Closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit the LACDPH website.



July 8 reports indicate that bacteria was found in water samples from the following areas. Water quality levels are not within State standards.



The entire swim area at Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach



Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.



The entire swimming area at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey



Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach and 100 yards up and down the coast from the public restroom areas.



The Santa Monica Pier. in Santa Monica, and 100 yards in each direction up and down from the pier.



Zuma Beach and 100 yards to and from Trancas Canyon Creek



The entire swimming area at the Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro



Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach, including the entire swimming area.



The entire swimming area at, Walnut Creek at Paradise CoveSolstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach, and the entire swimming area.



Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach, and 100 yards up and down the coast from the public access steps.



The entire swimming area at, Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach



The entire swimming area at Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach



Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove, and 100 yards to and from the Paradise Cove Pier













