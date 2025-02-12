PACIFIC PALISADES—On February 10, the Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued a press release notifying the public that in coordination with the Federal Environmental Management Agency (FEMA) will begin with Phase 2, debris removal from the wildfire sites in Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday, February 11, men in hard hats were seen with their backhoes and excavators in LA County’s most burn-scarred areas.



General Jason Kelly, the Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations for USACE made the following statement.



“This mission is personal for us. Our teams on the ground are bringing the same urgency, precision, and care to residential properties that we do with our civil works and military construction missions around the world. We are grateful for the strong collaboration with FEMA, the state of California, Los Angeles County, and the local jurisdictions impacted by the fire, and we remain committed to supporting these impacted communities every step of the way.”



Colonel Eric Swenson, Commander of USACE Recovery Field Office made the following remarks:



“Clearing debris is the first step toward recovery, and we are committed to helping residents in communities across LA County rebuild. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to support this mission alongside the federal, state, and local partners to ensure families return home and begin the rebuilding process as quickly as possible.



According to the National Weather Service, Los Angeles County, including the ruins of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires, is currently under a Flash Flood Watch with warnings of debris flow.



Those who have not signed up for the debris removal program are invited to do so by visiting the county’s recovery website at: www.recovery.lacounty.gov.