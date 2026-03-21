MOBILE, AL—On Wednesday, March 19, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested and detained Hamdija Alukic, 70, a suspected international war criminal who was reportedly living off the grid for decades in rural Alabama.

US Marshals Service

Federal Court records indicate that Alukic stands accused of committing war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Reports indicate that the Bosnian War (1992-1995) was a widespread ethnic cleansing targeting people referred to as Bosniaks, a predominantly Muslim South Ethnic Slavic Group, which constituted approximately half of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Croat civilians.



The 1995 Srebrenica massacre was led by the Serbs, who could be described as people who were predominantly natives from Balkin Peninsula and members of a South Slavic ethnic group.



During the Srebrenica massacre, more than 8,000 Bosniak boys and men were killed. It was ruled a genocide. Over 101,000 people died. According to reports, the July 1995 massacre was primarily carried out by the Army of Republika Srpska(VRS), a Serb Army led by Command General Ratko Mladic, in conjunction with the Scorpions paramilitary unit.



This genocide has been widely recognized as the first genocide in Europe since World War II.



Federal court documents indicate that Hamdija Alukic was allegedly involved in two of the aforementioned attacks in 1992.



According to public records, Hamdija Alukic and his family resided at 4850 Christopher Road in a home in Wilmer, Alabama, that was built in 1982. Neighbors of the accused war criminal first told Fox 10 News that Alukic and his family were quiet people.



“They had dogs, chickens, and they would sell eggs to Walmart and stuff. They were always cool. I’ve been over there a few times growing up and stuff. They were ‘real’ foreign. They didn’t really talk the best english the Dad, and Mom, anyway.”



According to the Baldwin County Inmate Roster, Alukic was booked into the Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette, Alabama, without bond.