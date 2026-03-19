UNITED STATES—There is nothing more frustrated than losing power, especially when the weather is not great, either it’s too cold or too hot. Well, that happened for my mother recently due to some serious high winds. As a result, her power was knocked out, and it was gone not for 1 day, not 2 days, but over 3 days. Making the situation worse was the fact that it was quite cold to say the least.

The electric company noted power would be restored before the end of the night. Then near the end of the night, it was pushed to the following day. Someone had come out to investigate and noted someone would be out to fix the issue. Guess what? No one ever came out, and it was noted it was to be fixed before the end of the night. An hour before someone were to come out, it was pushed another day.

At this point, it has become a serious issue. How so? The house was like a freezer. It was colder inside the home, then it was outside and it was already chilly outdoors. Like temperatures in the 30s. At this point, I’m frustrated because I’m making accommodations to ensure my mother’s devices and the food in her fridge, freezer and deep freezer didn’t spoil. That is what annoys me the absolute most when it comes to power outages; it always seems to transpire right after you have gone to the grocery store or have a ton of food that you DO NOT WANT TO GO TO WASTE.

The problem is that these utilities companies, your electric, water or gas don’t care about the consumer. You know what they care about: MONEY! For them it’s all about money and that is the driving force for so much behavior and I hate it. There are complete cut monopolies and because of that the consumer doesn’t have many options when it comes to where they can go to get electric, gas or water service. What is worse, these companies are constantly asking for more money every single year, sometimes multiple times per year and can never give a valid reason for the increase.

Stop asking me for more money, if you can’t fix problems like power outages without days on end, you don’t need a raise. These utilities continue to grow in wealth, but the consumers are paying the price; that’s not fair, not at all.

I’m sorry, I should not be at the mercy at these companies, who can care less. They don’t care. They want their money when your bill is due, but God forbid your power goes out. They don’t immediately rush to solve the problem. They take their sweet little time, and I absolutely hate and despise it. You are constantly asking the government for more money, yet you’re not improving infrastructure.

How about you do what you’re paid to do? Provide the service that the consumers are paying you a lot for, especially those electric and gas companies. It’s long overdue.