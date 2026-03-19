HOLLYWOOD—I will say last week’s episode of “Survivor 50” was a bit predictable, it was not as exciting as the first 2 episodes of the season. So, what would this week’s episode, ‘Knife to the Heart’ hold for viewers? Stephenie was thankful to still be in the game, but discovered she doesn’t have Emily, Christian or Ozzy, so her game is up in the air, and she doesn’t trust anyone.

Ozzy and Emily strengthened their bond, as they realized Angelina needs to go in order to improve their game. Ozzy wants Mike’s trust and wants to rebuild trust with Stephenie in the process. The tension between Charlie and Rizo is continuing to build as Charlie is not pleased that Rizo didn’t vote for his #1 ally at the Final Tribal Council. Over at Kalo, it felt like Aubry was playing this game as an underdog yet again, as she felt ostracized. With one idol in play, Aubry was searching for another one. Oh, this war between Aubry and Genevieve is so fascinating to watch; this war is fantastic TV.

Wow, Genevieve found the SECOND Billie Eilish idol of the season. This time she chose to send the idol over to Rizo, interesting. Rizo might need that idol with Charlie targeting him. Good thing Genevieve is deciding to stay mum about this idol. Wow, this Immunity Challenge is very early, 15 minutes into the episode. Dee was very excited to see the victory for winning the IC would be meeting Zac Brown, from the Zac Brown band. Who will sing for the first winning tribe, the award gives the winning tribe the opportunity to Zac Brown to spearfish for them, plantains, beans and a fun entertaining night.

Are we getting 2 Tribal Councils this week? This is not fun to see Vatu head back to Tribal Council, because they had no chance, but it was Kalo who was first to win the challenge securing music, with Cila not far behind, but Vatu couldn’t even push that wickedly heavy boat. Here’s a tip, perhaps stop making the challenges so damn physical. Yeah, great reward, but to be honest I don’t need to see it, nor do I care; I want to see competitive gameplay. We are literally spending 20 minutes on this instead of witnessing actual gameplay are you kidding me.

Why are we not spending time on the tribe, who is actually going to Tribal Council instead of a sob moment for Dee because she didn’t get to have Zac Brown play music. This fourth episode is far worse than last week’s episode for me. Rizo was letting his ego get the best of him yet again on an idol that was bestowed to him.

At the tribe that matters, Vatu, it felt like Angelina was the consensus choice, but Mike was trying to play up the idea that Angelina is useless, and he needs her in the game as an ally. Mike pitched to Stephenie why Angelina should stay and Emily should be taken out. Oh, oh, this is a fun twist. Mike spilled to Angelina and Christian that she is in trouble, but when Mike spilled, he wanted Emily out, Christian was not pleased. Mike is trying to play Godfather, and I feel this might bite him in the butt.

Mike was trying to do his best to get Christian to do what he wanted and referenced what happened to him with Gabby. Christian didn’t like what he was hearing, and it prompted him to propose a plan to go after Mike in a 3-2-1 vote, which was absolutely genius. Emily didn’t like hearing that Mike was targeting her. Emily was concerned about Ozzy not knowing that Mike wants her out. Emily does what Emily does and spills to Ozzy right away, but Christian freaked, while Stephenie just sat back. I don’t know what Emily is doing and it drivers me bonkers.

This Tribal Council proves one thing: you don’t want to see the same people constantly going to TC; you want to see a shake-up in things. Emily what are you doing. Vibes are off, after Christian spoke and something is making me wonder are we getting Emily from “Survivor 45” before her rebirth? Ozzy is so smug about Angelina possibly going home, but a surprise is coming. Mike was stunned by the move, so was Ozzy, and Angelina. That was a fun blindside and brilliant move by Christian. Ozzy was not happy, but at least he has that idol to protect him if they go back to Tribal Council.

Next week looks like the game gets shaken with Ozzy being livid, and Jeff revealing that two tribes are headed to Tribal Council. So, we have a double boot next week, cannot wait “Survivor” fanatics!