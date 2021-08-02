SHERMAN OAKS- On Sunday, August 1, at approximately 12:34 p.m., a vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant causing local residents to be without power.

Emergency crews quickly responded to the 12900 block of Magnolia Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. The incident occurred after a car rolled over and crashed into a fire hydrant. The crash caused water to spew into the air hitting power lines above it. At least two people were transported to a local area hospital in an unknown condition.

Power was restored to local residents around 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident was not known at the time of the incident.