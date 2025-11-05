MALIBU—On Sunday, November 2, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Malibu Search and Rescue Team announced that at 7:30 a.m. rescuers from LA County Fire, California Highway Patrol, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, McCormick Ambulance and California State Park Rangers responded to a vehicle over the side on Malibu Canyon.

Rescuers determined there was one patient, a female in her 30s. After extrication, the victim was flown by Los Angeles County Fire Copter 21 to a local trauma center for evaluation and treatment of her injuries. No additional details about the incident or cause of the crash have been disclosed to the public.