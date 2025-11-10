LOS ANGELES—On Friday, November 7, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department Operations Central Bureau-Family Justice Center is asking the public’s help in identifying additional sexual assault victims.

The LAPD reported on October 10, Davionne Jackson, 33, of Los Angeles, was arrested in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. He was extradited to California and booked for an outstanding sexual assault warrant (booking #7121535). Jackson has a long history of claiming to be a famous R& B singer, meeting women online and sexually assaulting them.

This is an on-going investigation and there is a collaborative effort by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Central Bureau- Family Justice Center and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Sex Crime Unit. Detectives suspect there are additional unidentified victims.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center 213-709-9017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.