HOLLYWOOD—On November 5, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division are asking the public for help in identifying more victims of a suspect who used victims’ Personal Identification Information (PII) to fraudulently rent apartments.

The LAPD reported that in September 2025, the suspect applied to rent apartments at two different locations in the Hollywood and Larchmont areas. The suspect used other individuals’ personal identification information to complete rental applications and provided counterfeit cashier’s checks to property management companies as part of the process.

The suspect is described as a Black male with dreadlocks and a beard or goatee and is also known as “Igor.” Detectives are releasing the suspect’s photo because they believe there may be additional victims, including rental and property management companies that may have been targeted.

Anyone who believes they were victimized by the suspect or has information about this case is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Commercial Crimes Division, Detective Juan Campos, at (213) 486-5995 or via email at 31480@LAPD.online.

During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.