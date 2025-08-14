SANTA MONICA—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on August 13, they are asking for additional victims of a sexual assault suspect who was arrested connected to a series of sexual assault investigations occurring in the Venice and Santa Monica areas.

The LAPD reported on January 2025, a 24-year-old male reported that 42-year-old Jean Dar drugged and sexually assaulted him. Detectives identified two additional male victims, both in their mid-twenties, who reported similar incidents.

In each case, the victims stated they met the suspect at a bar, where he engaged them in conversation before inviting them to an after party. The suspect drove the victims to his residence near Marina Del Rey, where they were given a drink. After consuming the drink, the victims reported becoming incapacitated and that the suspect committed sexual acts without their consent.

On May 21 detectives arrested Jean Junior Dar for violation of 289(e) PC – Penetration by a Foreign Object Upon an Intoxicated Person and 287(j) PC – Oral Copulation Upon an Intoxicated Person (Booking No. 7019898). The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who filed multiple felony counts of sexual assault. Dar posted bond and is currently out of custody.

Detectives identified three victims in this investigation and believe there may be additional individuals who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with details that could lead to the identification of additional victims or witnesses is asked to contact the LAPD Operations West Bureau, Special Assault Section, at (213) 473-0447. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through www.lapdonline.org by clicking “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved–Crime Stoppers” menu, or via the “P3 Tips” mobile application, selecting LA Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.