HOLLYWOOD—I cannot believe how stressed and invested I have been when it comes to the 27th season of the reality competition series, “Big Brother.” The past 4 weeks have been as I noted last week the worst, and I mean absolute worst gameplay I’ve witnessed in the 27 seasons I’ve been watching the series.

Week after week, the Head of Household has intentionally put up an ally and got them sent home as a result, well, this week things changed, but the level of gameplay has NOT. People that I actually liked and enjoyed, I cannot stand: here’s to you Mickey and Morgan. Rylie, still isn’t playing BB, and Katherine, got a bit into the game this week.

Honestly, Rylie being sent out would be great for her game if you ask me. Zach opened his eyes, but not enough, and Vince, some houseguests are stupid to continue to trust this guy when its so obvious to what he’s doing. Mickey we were rooting for you girl, but I cannot wait to see you touch the block and at the hands of someone you never expected; it will be icing on the cake to say the least, especially with all this stupid chatter about thinking people will vote for you if you put them in jury. Jury hasn’t started, so you need to think about that.

I don’t think I’ve HATED a BB character this much. This woman is truly unsufferable and her downfall will be epic to watch, I cannot wait to witness it: condescending, aggressive, rude, dismissive, I can continue with the adjectives I want to use to describe her. And FYI I can call her aggressive because she is and that’s coming from a Black man. Girl, you are NOT IN POWER ANYMORE. Have a seat, how about several seats to be honest.

It was the iconic Knock-Out competition, where you pair up two houseguests YOU DON’T want to see win HOH, but this cast continues to prove they KNOW NOTHING ABOUT THE GAME. LIKE REALLY THEY DON’T! Rylie asks for freaking volunteers? Zach follows suit, and Vince’s schtick of acting pathetic, whiny and just a kiss-ass is insufferable. I cannot take it anymore it is so obvious what this guy does. He tells you what you want to hear, which is what both Will and Rachel clocked from a million miles away.

News flash Katherine and Riley, Vince was also part of that blindside vote that sent Adrian home, not just Zach. You just need the right strategist in the house to point you in the right direction and unfortunately this house doesn’t have it. Got to admit, I loved seeing Rachel work overtime to try to gather those votes for Jimmy. I mean Ashley cast her vote to evict Kelley, only to try to flip it around and void her vote, but Julie wouldn’t allow it. Oh, its will be a top 10 moment in the near future.

With that said, it was interesting to see Rachel prove she still has the strategic chops in a Knock-Out comp making to the final 4 before she messed up that one question. It was literally an Ava HOH win by default because she really only had to compete in one round, no one was targeting her. I am so happy Ava won this over anyone else, I would have preferred a Rachel win because I know she will do what needs to be done as HOH and not allow anyone to waiver her thoughts.

Ava had her mind set-up immediately on 2 of her 3 targets, Keanu and Vince. Vince was spiraling and I must admit it was glorious and I mean glorious TV to witness. This guy whining, crying, pulling one-one-ones as if he’s HOH talking to Rachel and Will because they were close to Ava instead of actually talking to Ava was wild. Hell, I think Ava might have had the first SUCCESSFUL HOH of the entire season, let Mickey tell you, she did something great; she didn’t you took out one of your own numbers you bozo in Jimmy.

The third nominee was the problem because for reasons I cannot fathom, Ashley was a target for Ava. Ava, you are putting too much stock in Mickey, your stock needs to go into Will. He is a more reliable ally than Mickey, look what she did to one of her numbers? The one decent thing Mickey did this week was protect Ashley forcing Ava to nominate Zach, who was blindsided and pissed. But wait, Zach has that get out of nomination jail with his $10K veto, he would surely use it if he didn’t win the actual veto right?

More on that later. Ava is a weird player; she gets vibes, but I wouldn’t say she is strategically playing to win the game just yet, but she’s going to have to have more conversations and gameplay once the jury phase begins. Will was a bit more laid back, and I think he’s just clocking everyone’s gameplay until he is ready to make his move if he wins power, which I expect will happen sooner than later.

With the POV competition it was the classic Yankee Swap, punishments and prizes, and terrible costumes, with Ava winning $5k and Will winning a trip to London. I don’t care if you give me a trip or a prize, if you’re a threat to my game on eviction night, I’m voting you out. Surprise, surprise, Katherine rose to power, but had no plans to use it, until she learned Morgan was coming after her and Rylie.

This cast is talking way too much for jury, because fans don’t even know if its a 7 or 9 person jury. The past 2 years its been a 7-person jury, would it be odd to switch it back to a 9-person jury? Yes, but considering the season wraps in less than 6 weeks, you would significantly drop the houseguests in a matter of weeks with just a 7-person jury. I don’t see it, but I prefer a 9-person jury so we can get in at least 2 double evictions and get rid of some dead weight.

I’m sorry, but Lauren hasn’t appeared on like 3 episodes of the show recently. She is like a ghost. Katherine and Rylie are only visible because BB has to have a showmance, no matter what and that is a shame. Lauren has to be the most non-entity houseguest I have witnessed in BB history next to Angela and Kaycee from “Big Brother 20.” They had no personality, which seems to be the same with Lauren. They were only featured because they won power.

Which means the producers cast Lauren hoping for a showmance, which means: STOP CASTING PEOPLE FOR A SHOWMANCE, cast actual personalities that will pop on TV. Hell, I’m certain the TV audience of BB is asking who the hell is Lauren? Mickey suddenly is against Rachel, and for that matter so is Morgan. Morgan, ZACH DOES NOT LIKE YOU ROMANTICALLY! I need anyone to win HOH and put Morgan and Mickey next to each other so I can see them spiral.

Zach you are the biggest dummy. You have a secret veto and you choose not to use it. Jeez, you need to be voted out on Thursday simply for making this dumb move. I hope Keanu wins the BB Blockbuster, Morgan is forced to choose between Zach and Vince, and then we have a double eviction next week. Marcellus will have plenty to say about this idiotic move, and rightfully so. Five weeks, five weeks in the row, we have seen absolute horrid gameplay from these houseguests.

It is speculate this week’s HOH competition is endurance, I swear to God if its the wall I will lose it. This is the worst competition every and hasn’t been exciting in years. You know what would have been great: the Pressure Cooker, where ANYONE CAN WIN. Or wait for it, how about a new competition where you just stand still on a platform holding a string or something. I can tell you one thing, BB27 is turning out to be one of the worst seasons of BB since BB22, and that is saying something!