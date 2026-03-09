WESTWOOD—On March 4, the UCLA Police Department indicated that they are aware of a phone scam targeting members of the UCLA and UCLA Health community.

During these calls, the caller falsely claims to be UCLA Police Chief Craig Valenzuela and states there is an arrest warrant related to drug activity. The caller then demands money to prevent officers from responding to make an arrest.

Some calls may appear to come from UCPD’s phone number (310-825-1491) due to caller ID spoofing. These calls are a scam.

The UCLA Police Department will never call and demand money to resolve a warrant, avoid an arrest, or clear criminal charges.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should:

🔹Do not provide money or personal information.

🔹Hang up immediately.

🔹Report the call to UCPD Dispatch at (310) 825-1491.