SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that during the month of March, the Santa Monica Police Department will focus on the dangers of distracted driving.

The Police Department will conduct an enforcement operations focused on drivers suspected of violating the hands-free cell phone law.

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or electronic communications device while operating a vehicle. This includes talking, texting, or using an app. Using a handheld cell phone while driving is punishable by a fine. Violating the hands-free law for a second time within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense will result in a point being added to a driver’s record.

The SMPD is alerting drivers who have an important phone call or need to program directions, should pull over to a safe parking spot. Before driving, either silence your phone or put it somewhere you can’t reach.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.