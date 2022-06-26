UNITED STATES—Look I will just admit it: I don’t like water. The notion of drinking a glass of water or a bottle of water is so difficult for me. I sometimes have to force myself to gulp that water down during the hot summer days, even though I don’t want to, I know I HAVE TO IN ORDER TO KEEP MY BODY HYDRATED AND HEALTHY. So it begs an even bigger question. Why are so many Americans against drinking water?

I’d always go for a pop (it might be called soda depending on what region in the country you live in) or tea or lemonade, hell I might even select a glass of milk before I choose water people. However, it becomes a question of why? So I’m trying out a new goal; go an entire week drinking only water. Yes, America I am going to try to go an entire 7 days with only drinking water for breakfast, lunch and dinner and any snacks/meals in between those times.

In my mind I am already dreading the notion, but that’s because I’m allowing all the bad ideas seep into my brain and I need to do the absolute opposite people. Don’t focus on not having a tasty or refreshing drink, don’t worry about having something sweet or carbonated or hot, you’re drinking plain water. That is the best way to define water and we cannot run or hide from it. Water is water people. It is clear it, it has no to little taste to it and you can easily access it in your homes.

Yes, you do have various types of water that has more alkaline or nutrients as some people tout, but any water is better than no water at all. The notion is that we’re supposed to be drinking at least 8 glasses of water a today. I know I rarely do that. If it’s a good day I might have a glass of water, a great day I may have 2-3 bottles of water, but I cannot recall the last time I had 8 glasses of water or more in a single day. That might have to go back to my early tween and teen years when I was cutting lawns to earn money people. You wanted something cold, light and hydrating like water when you’re in the thick of the sun people.

The focus on water is we have to stop thinking what it doesn’t taste like and start focusing on all the benefits for the body. That should be where we direct our energy because that is going to ensure our bodies stay hydrated and we continue to be healthy people. The benefit of drinking water is the fact that you are not consuming any calories people. That means all those sugary drinks that you consume are loaded with sugar and calories and a bottle or two could amount to 200 to 300 calories. What’s worst? It’s loaded with carbohydrates and then most of those drinks make you thirstier.

I don’t want to be thirsty I want to be hydrated and relaxed. A cool and refreshing cup, glass or bottle of water and immediately cool the body down during the hot temperatures that tend to be a burden during the heat of summer people. So the mission begins this week America. I think the first 2-3 days will be easy, it is going to become a challenge when we reach day 4, day 5, day 6 and day 7 as that need for something that taste different starts to pay with your mental state. Temptation will surround you, but if you’re committed to the goal it will be easy to make it happen. It won’t be easy, but we are told time and time again water is your best friend people.

Written By Jason Jones