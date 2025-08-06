WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, August 5 about spreading the word about Clear the Shelters, NBCUniversal and Telemundo’s nationwide adoption campaign in partnership with LA County Animal Care & Control (DACC).

During the month of August, adoption fees are waived at all seven DACC animal care centers, plus spay/neuter and microchip fees are covered. The Clear the Shelters event is nationwide.

Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters pet adoption campaign resulted in more than 1.2 million pet adoptions. In 2024, the campaign achieved a remarkable milestone, with more than 168,000 pets finding new homes – the highest adoption total in the event’s history, surpassing the previous year by nearly 7,000 pets.

For more details about Clear the Shelters, contact Christopher Valles at the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s (DACC) at accpio@animalcare.lacounty.gov.

For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.