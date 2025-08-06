HOLLYWOOD HILLS—For the last year, in the Hollywood Hills, a restaurant called The Benjamin, founded by Jared Meisler, Kate Burr, and Ben Shenassafar, has been open. This restaurant has recently expanded to include a bar, named Bar Benjamin, located above the restaurant.



The Benjamin is located at 7174 Melrose Ave. To enter the bar, a person needs to either take the elevator up from the restaurant or go outside, turn the corner, and then climb up two flights of stairs. Jared Meisler designed the layout of the bar. In doing so, he incorporated a balcony into the bar that offers a view of the Hollywood Hills and Melrose Avenue, a ceiling featuring ornate wood panels, a bathroom adorned with black and white tiger-striped wallpaper, and a bar that accommodates 14 seats. Some of the items on the menu are martinis, Steak tartare, and bagel chips