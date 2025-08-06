TOPANGA CANYON/MULHOLLAND—On Tuesday, August 5, the Los Angeles Fire Department conducted a search pertaining to a possible missing person.

The incident was reported at 8:17 a.m. The LAFD Ground and Air performed a comprehensive search of remote terrain near Caballero Canyon Trail north of Mulholland Drive in response to a mountain biker reportedly hearing (but not seeing) someone they believed to be a “older person” repeatedly “calling out for help.”

By 9:45 a.m. after a comprehensive and systematic search by ground and air of remote mountain terrain on and near the Caballero Canyon Trail north of Mulholland Drive, no person was found.

The LAFD responders formally concluded their mountain area search. No other hiker or mountain bicyclist in the vicinity reported hearing or knowing of a person in distress, and the LAFD has received no reports of any person missing in the region.