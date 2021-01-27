WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Monday, January 25, the City of West Hollywood announced that the commercial eviction moratorium, as well as certain portions of the Residential Eviction Moratorium, will be extended through March 31, 2021.

In order to receive the protection of the ordinance, commercial tenants must demonstrate that the tenant’s business is limited or closed. Documentation must also be provided to the landlord for each month the tenant cannot pay the full rent. Businesses that are open and operating without specific capacity or operating limitations from applicable Health Orders are required to pay a minimum of 25 percent of rent starting February 1, 2021.

The timeline for certain provisions in the City’s Residential Eviction Moratorium will also be extended through March 31, 2021. From March 16, 2020, to September 30, 2020, the repayment period for deferred rent is October 1, 2020, through September 30, 2021. From October 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, tenants must provide a declaration of hardship to their landlord within 15 days upon request from the landlord and payment of 25 percent of the rent for the months within this period by January 31, 2021. Additional documentation may be required for high-income tenants.

After January 31, 2021, the California legislature is considering extending statewide eviction protection for tenants unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 through December 31, 2021. If these protections are not extended, the West Hollywood City Council directed that local eviction protections be reinstated. More information will be available at the Monday, February 1, 2021, City Council meeting.