WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood will begin its annual tree pruning on Monday, September 13, which is expected to continue through February 2022. West Hollywood has approximately 12,500 trees that require maintenance and care.

Public Information Officer, Sherri Lunn from the city of West Hollywood indicated in a press release that the city’s contractor, West Coast Arborists, is starting pruning work along Sunset Boulevard, taking care not to disrupt Westbound lanes until after 10 a.m. in order to minimize the impact on morning commute traffic.

In the coming weeks, crews will move to other commercial areas on Beverly Boulevard, Santa Monica Boulevard, and other arterial streets. Following commercial area trimming, work will commence on residential arterial streets. Trimming will start at 8 a.m. and work will be finished by 3 p.m.

The city will alert residents, businesses, and motorists in advance of pruning work, using several methods:

“No parking” signs will be placed a minimum of 24 hours in advance of work. The signs will reflect scheduled trimming activities for each day and they will be broken down into two time segments: before 12 p.m. and after 12 p.m. Parking spaces will be open as soon as possible after work is completed;

Door hangers or postings on trees will be placed a minimum of 72 hours in advance of residential tree-trimming activities;

Electronic message boards may be placed at strategic locations several days before trimming, including during trimming activities, in order to provide commuters with advance notice so they can plan route changes; and

Notification of trimming activity will be posted on the City’s website and on the City’s social media pages @WeHoCity.

For more details contact Scott Smith West Hollywood’s Urban Forest and Landscape Maintenance Supervisor, at (323) 848-6463 or at ssmith@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.