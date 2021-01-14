WEST HOLLYWOOD-On Wednesday, January 13, the City of West Hollywood announced that it has begun its partnership with a new tennis concessionaire, Tennacity LLC.

In December of 2020, City Council approved an agreement with Tennacity, a tennis brand that will offer live events, tournaments, facility management, camps, lessons, and open house community events for players of all levels. Tennacity will also offer new tennis programming through its Tennacity workouts. This workout includes live ball programming, commentary, and music.

On-site services and sales will be offered by Tennacity at the pro shop located at Plummer Park and will include tennis equipment and string repair, apparel, accessories, and food and beverage.

West Hollywood has tennis courts at two public parks; West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, has three lighted tennis courts situated on the rooftop of its five-story public parking structure; and Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, has seven lighted tennis courts and a small pro-shop where tennis-related services are offered.

Court reservations are $4 per half-hour and $8 per hour for Plummer Park and can be made through the Kourts app under the name “Tennacity at West Hollywood” at www.kourts.com/app. Non-residents may reserve up to five days in advance and residents may reserve up to seven days in advance.

“Tennis instructional programming strictly complies with regularly revised COVID-19 Health Officer Orders and Protocols from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Programming has been limited during COVID-19 restrictions for the tennis courts and pro shop. In addition to LA County Public Health regulations, tennis guidelines are consistent with safe play practices issued by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA). These guidelines include safety practices that are to be implemented before, during, and after play to ensure protections against infections,” the city said in an official announcement.