WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, March 23, the city of West Hollywood announced that they will host a community blood drive in partnership with UCLA Health, a nationally recognized leader in healthcare and medical innovation.

The community blood drive will take place on Friday, April 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Doheny Room at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic & Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library. Advance registration is strongly encouraged. Community members may reserve an appointment by visiting the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center blood donor website.

Each year, the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center collects approximately 60,000 blood and platelet donations, supplying roughly 75 percent of the transfused blood used across its hospital system. These donations play a critical role in ensuring that patients receive life-saving care without delay or cancellation, supporting a wide range of medical services.

Since opening in 1975, the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center has served as a vital part of the region’s healthcare delivery system, collecting, processing, and distributing blood products for Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, and Santa Monica UCLA Hospital.

For more details about this event contact Jennifer Del Toro, West Hollywood Community Affairs Supervisor, at jdeltoro@weho.org or at (323) 848-6549. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.