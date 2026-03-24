BEVERLY HILLS—On the morning of Sunday, March 21, the officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a gun being fired within a home that is located near Beverly Hills.

When the officers arrived at the home, located near the corner of 3rd Street and La Peer Drive, it was in the shopping district of Beverly Grove.

According to KTLA, when officers from the LAPD arrived at the house, they found a woman who had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

In addition, the LAPD found a dead dog when they arrived at the property. According to reports a suspect has been arrested, but details about the suspect has not been disclosed to the public.

The Los Angeles Police Department has declared the shooting a homicide and the investigation is ongoing.