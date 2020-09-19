WEST HOLLYWOOD–The City of West Hollywood’s Art Division partnered with Playwrights Ink to bring “While You Wait” to people waiting in line at local businesses in West Hollywood, the City announced on Wednesday, September 16.

Playwrights Ink is a collaborative of eight Southern California playwrights with more than 100 local and national productions to their collective credit.

According to the City official, “While You Wait” will provide the West Hollywood community a “bite-sized virtual theatre experiences by presenting eight one- to two-minute mini-plays, monologues, and animations,” which are all around the theme “waiting.”

People in the community will find QR codes that are placed as stickers or banners at businesses and parks throughout the City and they can scan the codes with their cell phone cameras to access the videos.

Since businesses limit capacity to ensure social distancing, customers are often waiting in lines in their daily lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are now able to access the videos presented by Playwrights Ink while waiting outside businesses.

“With theater audiences unlikely to gather in shared spaces for many months, While You Wait serves as a playful reminder that the show must go on(line) by taking theatre to people on the streets where they work, shop, and play,” the City official said in a statement.

For those who want to take part in this activity, “While You Wait” videos will also be available to view online from September 18 to November 18 at www.weho.org/arts.

For more information, please contact Joy Tribble, the City of West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.