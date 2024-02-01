UNITED STATES—Do you have that family member that tends to hover around you whenever you spend money? If not, I’m going to share a story, because I do. There is nothing more annoying than a person who is quick to spend your money, yet they have absolutely nothing of their own. I don’t like people hovering over me whenever I’m paying for a transaction.

It’s my money, not yours and unless you’re going to pay the bill, there is no need to be excessively nosey. That is simply a sign of someone counting your money and that is a massive pet peeve of mine. You don’t have a right to count someone else’s dollars unless you’re spending the actual money yourself. I find it personally annoying because it is so obvious that the person who is doing it should be aware that they are not subtle. You make it so clear that what you’re doing, if you’re called out on the behavior there is no actual way to hide it.

I’m sure it sounds like I’m complaining a bit here, but we all have our pet peeves, and one of my big ones is dealing with people who count your dollars and are quick to tell you what you should spend your hard-earned money on. I don’t like to be encouraged to spend my money, unless I’m specifically asking for someone’s opinion on a particular matter.

It is one thing if I ask you what are your thoughts on whether I should buy or not? That is not the same as you just dishing out advice or giving your two cents on certain matters. It seems that people who are without get a bit of a thrill to see other people spend money because it is like they’re spending money, but it is not their actual money. It is a psychology that I have attempted to understand, but to be honest I don’t understand it one single bit. Who gets a rush out of seeing other people spend money?

It just sounds crazy because you would think a person gets more excitement out of actually spending money on things they can take home, not items that another person is taking home and “you get nothing, you lose great sir, good day.” Look it up if you have no idea where that classic line from cinema comes from. If I truly think about it perhaps it is the notion that a person gets to indulge in spending without actually having to spend any money. It comes with human nature, as I argue so often with my father time and time again.

Human beings by nature are always going to WANT things; it is programmed into our psychology, even if we like to believe that it is not. You may not need something, but you will want something because that is how money works. When you earn it, you want to spend it. It is very difficult for us to resist the temptation of spending our own money, NOW imagine someone egging you on to spend money that perhaps you wish you didn’t indulge in.

That is where willpower comes in. You really have to ask the old, aged question; do I need it? Or do I just want it? With that said, you can have a bit more control and you prevent people from influencing your desire to spend or save what you have. A person without money is always going to want to spend your money so remember that America. You may not understand the reason why, but it is more psychological than you could ever understand.

Written By Jason Jones