DALLAS, TX- Andrew Wiggins put the exclamation point on Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals with a poster slam dunk over Luka Doncic, as the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Dallas Mavericks 109-103 on Sunday, May 22 taking a commanding 3-0 series lead.

The Dallas Mavericks returned home to Texas trailing 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals desperate for a victory to salvage their quickly vanishing opportunity of reaching the NBA Finals. Doncic was amazing putting up 40 points in the loss. Unfortunately, his supporting cast cannot compete with the Warriors superior roster.

Steph Curry broke thirty points again with 32 points and 11 assists. Wiggins meanwhile had a career playoff high of 27 points. Not to mention one of the greatest dunks in NBA Playoff history. Dub Nation is developing a fierce frontline which is owning the glass, as evidenced by the rebounding margin that the Warriors enjoyed over Dallas.

Once again, the Mavs went ice cold from the field. Instated of driving to the basket utilizing dribble penetration to create opportunities, Dallas has made a unwise choice by jacking up an excess of missed three-pointers. The 13 for 45 ratio behind the stripe did not equate to victory .

Doncic is an incredible talent, who one day may be the face of the NBA, but he needs better players around him in order to reach that next level. Reggie Bullock, who had been playing well until game 3, shot 0 for 10 from the field, Max Kleber also failed to make a single field goal.

It seems Dub Nation’s miraculous game 2 Comeback on Friday night changed the complexion of the series at home on Friday, May 20. After trailing by as many as 19 points Golden State stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Mavs 31-14 in the third quarter. This second half surge ended with a Warriors Win, 126-117.

Warriors Center Kevon Looney who had 21 points and 12 rebounds explained the adjustments made at halftime.

“In the second half, we turned up the physicality, we made things tough for them which was our game plan,” said Looney.

The Warriors have a chance to reach their first NBA Finals since 2019 with a a victory tomorrow. Game 4 of the Western Conferenc will air on TNT. Tipoff is 6:00 PM