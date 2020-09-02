MALIBU — Popstar and celebrity Willow Smith has purchased a $3.1 million ocean-view property in Malibu, reports Variety.

Smith is only nineteen years old but is an accomplished singer, record producer, and actress with three albums released. Variety reports the three million dollar estate has four bedrooms and four bathrooms and totals at 2,984 square feet.

The property was not on the market when Smith purchased it, but previous listings described the one-story home as LEED-certified and featuring, “the finest amenities.” The house features floor to ceiling windows, sliding glass doors to a private backyard, and expansive ocean and mountain views.

The property features patios, decks, and a custom three-sided fireplace. Also featured in the design are ash grey wood floors, custom windows with seating, energy-efficient appliances, a security system, surround sound, and electronic shades.

The house is located only 10 miles from Santa Monica and is on a private cul-de-sac. In addition to being LEED-certified, the house features a greywater recycling system, a garage with Tesla charging capabilities, and solar power.

The house has an expansive kitchen, a seated bar area, and a massive main living area that holds space for a living room and dining room. The master bathroom features a shower and bathtub with views into the backyard.

Smith grew up in a massive estate hidden in the Montenido hills between Malibu and Calabasas where her parents still reside. Jaden Smith lives in a property in the gated community Hidden Hills that Will and Jade have now owned for 17 years.