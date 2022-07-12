UNITED STATES—On Friday, July 8, the Wisconsin Supreme Court met in the East Hearing Room of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison ruling in a 4-3 decision that the ballot boxes used in prior elections during the COVID-19 pandemic are now illegal. Absentee ballots must either be delivered in person or by mail.

Justices include Chief Justice Annette Kingsland Ziegler, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Justice Patience D. Roggensack, Justice Rebecca Grassi Bradley, Justice Rebecca Frank Dallet, Justice Brian Hagedorn, and Justice Jill J. Karofsky.



Justice Rebecca Grassi Bradley wrote the following statement for the majority:



“Only legislature may permit absentee voting via ballot drop boxes. WEC [Wisconsin Election Commission] cannot. Ballot boxes appear nowhere in the detailed statutory system for absentee voting.”

“No matter their politics, those who believe in Democracy strive to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot. With it’s ruling today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making it more difficult to vote. It’s a slap in the face of democracy itself. We know this decision will impact people with disabilities, seniors, people living in rural communities, people with limited means, few transport options, and inflexible work schedules who are disproportionately young people of color,” said Wisconsin Democrat Party Chairman Ben Whitler.

Approximately 108 voting restrictions have been put into place since February 2021 following multiple reports of voter fraud, discrepancies, and the need for recounts in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. An additional 47 states have passed 843 bills to expand better voter access for their citizens.

On July 10, @realDonald Trump made the following statement on his Truth Social media site.

“Highly respected Supreme Court Justice, Michael Gableman, who has headed a major investigation into voter fraud has strongly suggested that State Legislatures seek to decertify the election results. The victory of Republicans was, without doubt, substantial, as opposed to the very close result that was reported with Biden eking it out. Other states are finding likewise, and some want to correct the situation.”

Trump went on to say, “With corrupt elections and open borders, we don’t have a country.”

According to Ballotpedia, nearly all 50 states have laws in place regarding who may return a ballot. Twenty-five states including Washington D.C. allow an individual chosen by the voter to return their ballot. Eleven states specify, who beyond the voter (like a head of household) can return a ballot. Thirteen states have no specifications on who may return the ballot.