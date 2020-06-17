CALIFORNIA— According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, defendant Eblin Balver 53, pleaded no contest in a court of law on June 16, to taking $360,000 from at least 38 people when she offered them real estate and immigration services from 2014 through 2018.

Ryann Gerber Jorban, the Deputy District Attorney of the Notario Fraud Unit of the Consumer Protection Division, said Eblin Balver, a resident of Baldwin Park pleaded to 14 counts, which included extortion, grand theft, and elder abuse. Ms. Balver was sentenced to six years under mandatory supervision orders and agreed to pay the sum of $360,448 in recovery fees under the terms of the plea bargain and seven years in jail.

The prosecutor indicated that Balver sought out people by developing friendships with them to bait them into business dealings for legal aid services. Balver stated she was employed in the court system and would assist with immigration visas, buying foreclosed homes, and helping file petitions for immigration.

Eblin Balver took money from her victims and never provided legal services. Balver threatened a few of the victims by stating she had a connection with the mafia to keep her victims from reporting her criminal acts to the police.

This case was investigated by the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation and Notario Fraud Unit of the Consumer Protection Division, with assistance from the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.