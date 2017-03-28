HOLLYWOOD—In a shocking turn of events, dance instructor and star of “Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller is quitting the show after seven seasons on the air.

On Sunday, March 26, Abby Lee Miller took to Instagram to announce her departure. The “Dance Moms” star posted:

“I will no longer take part in ‘Dance Moms.’ For the past six years/seven season I have asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes, and costuming.” Abby Lee Miller continues to vent by saying, “I just have a problem with being manipulated, disrespected, and used-day in and day out by men who never took a dance lesson in their lives and treat women like dirt.”

Miller is best known for her controversial role in “Dance Moms,” the Lifetime hit based on a reality/game show that documents children on the path to fame to being the best dancers. According to the Internet Movie Database website, one viewer commented, “Although I enjoy the dance aspect, the drama involved with a little girl’s dancing blows my mind. Who knew that mothers could stoop as low as caring if their daughter is the point of a formation? I had always heard of parents living vicariously through their children’s lives, but this show takes that theory to a whole new level.”

Miller is leaving the show in the midst of on-going bankruptcy fraud case stemming from October 2015 where she was indicted on 20 counts of fraud. According to reports, she failed to claim over half a million dollars in income after she filed for bankruptcy.

Many followers of the show are wondering what will happen with the current season. A source informed ET Online that, “It’s a go with or without Abby, It’s been up in the air because the network said it’s either all of the cast or they weren’t doing any [more episodes,]”

Lifetime has not released any statement regarding the departure of Miller.