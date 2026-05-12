BEVERLY HILLS—In August 1969, criminal Charles Manson and two members of his cult, known as the Manson Family, killed actress and model Sharon Tate, along with her unborn son, in a house at 10050 Cielo Drive, along with Tate’s ex-boyfriend Jay Sebring, as well as Abigail Folger, the heiress to the fortune made by the Folgers coffee company, 18-year-old Steven Parent, and polish actor Wojciech Frykowski. The house was destroyed in 1994 by Alvin Weintraub, its owner. A new house was built to replace the house and the guest house, and it is now available for rent.

The property is located in Benedict Canyon located in Beverly Crest, a neighborhood in the Santa Monica Mountains that borders Beverly Hills. According to multiple reports, it can be rented for $247,500 a month, and the property spans 3.6 acres. The house spans 21,000 square feet and has 18 bathrooms and 9 bedrooms.

When construction was completed on the property, it was called Via Bella but later changed to Villa Andalusia. The current owner is screenwriter and producer Jeff Franklin. He is the creator of the 1990s sitcom “Full House” and its spinoff, “Fuller House,” which aired on Netflix from 2016 to 2020. He also created the sitcom “Hanging with Mister Cooper” and served as its executive producer. Franklin worked as a writer and producer on the sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” a spin-off of “Happy Days,” and on the 80s sitcom “Bosom Buddies” that starred Tom Hanks.

According to multiple reports, Franklin purchased the land on which Villa Andalusia is located several decades ago, while it was still under construction, and hired the architect Richard Landy to rebuild the house. Franklin attempted to sell the property for $50 million in April 2025, according to reports, and later listed the property for rent.