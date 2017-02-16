BEVERLY HILLS—In a special meeting last week, the Beverly Hills Health and Safety Commission heard a report from Senior Management Analyst Kevin Kearney on ways the city could expand it’s anti-smoking regulations.

The report, tasked by the Mayor John Mirisch in December 2016, sought to explore the effect of any new regulations on business, tourism, and residents within the city, as well as trends in tobacco and e-cigarette usage.

While the city of Beverly Hills already complies with state and local regulations regarding tobacco and e-cigarette use, the city council will consider expanding restrictions on the use of these products in areas of the city that are currently unregulated, including sidewalks, alleyways, during public events, and even a city-wide ban. The city of Burbank in California has banned all smoking of tobacco and e-cigarettes in its downtown region.

Residents are encouraged to take an online survey to provide feedback on potential additional regulations for smoking in Beverly Hills. Input from residents will assist the Health and Safety Commission and the City Council in estimating the impact of additional smoking regulations on our businesses and our community. Access the survey by clicking here.

The Health and Safety Commission will make their recommendation to the Mayor and the Beverly Hills City Council at the City Council’s Study Session meeting on Tuesday, February 21. For questions about exploring strengthening and expanding smoking regulations or the outreach campaign, please call (310) 285-1038, or contact Kevin Kearney, Sr. Management Analyst at: KKearney@beverlyhills.org.