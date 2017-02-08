WEST HOLLYWOOD—A Resolution in support of Measure H, the Los Angeles County Plan to Prevent and Combat Homelessness, was unanimously approved by the City Council of West Hollywood on February 6.

A press release sent to Canyon News stated that in the upcoming election on March 7, 2017, Los Angeles County voters will make a decision regarding Measure H.

The measure is meant to assist thousands of families and people out of homelessness and help them live better lives.

“Homelessness is an ever-increasing concern,” Lauren Meister, City of West Hollywood Mayor and member of West Hollywood City Council’s Subcommittee on Homelessness, stated in the press release. “The need for Measure H is great and it is urgent. We must do everything we can on a regional level to support funding for programs and services that will help people to enter shelter, to access substance abuse treatment, and hopefully be able to maintain stable housing.”

If Measure H is approved by two-thirds of voters, it will increase the countrywide sales tax by one-quarter cent.

According to the press release, Measure H is estimated to generate around $355 million annually to address homelessness in Los Angeles County.

These funds will be used in support of the 47 Strategies to Combat Homelessness defined in the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative. In addition, these funds will be used for services that prevent and combat homelessness with Los Angeles County. Such services would include healthcare, education, case management and services, job training, mental health services, transportation, substance abuse treatment, rental and housing subsidies, outreach, and supportive services for homeless families, children, veterans, disabled people, and others.

“In West Hollywood, we’ve launched an innovative Homeless Initiative that’s helping us to reach homeless people in our community and connect them to services,” stated John Heilman, Mayor Pro Tempore and member of the West Hollywood City Council’s Subcommittee on Homelessness, in the press release. “Our City, however, is just 1.9 square miles and the need for additional services within West Hollywood and across the County is extensive – Measure H is critically important to our collective ability to impact homelessness.”

The City’s Homelessness Initiative attempts to effectively address homelessness with a multi-agency, multi-disciplinary, and collaborative response, the press release stated.

Copies of the West Hollywood City Council Resolution in Support of Measure H will be sent to members of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, to Senator Ben Allen, to Assemblymember Richard Bloom, and to Governor Jerry Brown.

The City of West Hollywood is committed to providing social services to members of the community who are in-need and to improve quality of life.

In January 2017, the City of West Hollywood took part in the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, organized by the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA). The count results will be released in the spring of 2017 by LAHSA.

For more information, please contact Corri Planck, Homeless Initiative Project Manager at the City of West Hollywood, at (323) 848-6430 or cplank@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, please contact (323) 848-6496.