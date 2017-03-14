STUDIO CITY—Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, who signed a new four-year, $64-million contract with the team in December, has purchased a new home in Studio City for $2.428 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The new home was built last year in the Colfax Meadows neighborhood. The East Coast-inspired home is two stories and has an oversized island in the kitchen, a wine closet beneath the stairs and crisp white wainscoting throughout. A mudroom sits beyond the front door.

A formal living and dining room topped with coffered ceilings, an office, five bedrooms and five bathrooms are also included. The master suite has a fireplace and private terrace that over looks the front yard.

The exterior of the home is secluded by tall hedges. The backyard consists of a swimming pool with a spa and waterfall feature, and a cabana with a barbeque/bar and a changing room.

Michael J. Okun of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent, according to the MLS. The property had been listed for $2.449 million the Los Angeles Times reported. Amber Kristin of Westside Estate Agency represented Turner, who made the purchase through a trust.