SANTA MONICA—August 1, the Beachgoers report indicates that there were 1,450 water rescues at Los Angeles County beaches on Saturday alone. Water rescues between July 24th and August 1st reached nearly 2,000, as rip currents and beach swells dominated the water.

In a press release, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials commended the great work of their firefighters, saying the performance of as many as 2,000 rescues between July 24th and July 26th was “nuts” and “the largest number [of water rescues] they can remember.”



According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) Lifeguard Division, over the weekend of July 24, lifeguards executed 1,500 ocean rescues, conducted 71,274 preventive actions, 749 Emergency Vehicle Responses, and provided medical aid to 517 people.



In addition to the high surf and beach swells, there were also elevated bacteria in the water.

On July 31, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) issued area Beach Warnings for Los Angeles County Beaches in the following locations due to high bacteria levels.



Santa Monica Beach, 100 yards up and down the coast from the Wilshire Boulevard Storm Drain.



The entire swimming area at Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. The entire swimming area of Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro,



And the entire swimming area at the Santa Monica Pier, and 100 yards up and down the coastline from the pier.



LACDPH issued the warnings after finding that recent water samples revealed bacteria levels exceeding the public health standards, increasing the risk of illness in people and their pets.



In addition to high surf and bacteria warnings, LA Public Health has issued three extreme heat warnings within a month.



On July 20, a heat advisory was extended to August 5th for the East San Gabriel Mountains.



An extreme heat warning was extended from July 30 to August 5th for Antelope Valley, the Western Antelope Valley, and the Eastern Antelope Valley.



A heat advisory was extended from Monday, August 3, through August 5th for Western San Gabriel Mountains/Hwy 14 Corridor, Northwest LA County Mountains, and the Interstate 5 Corridor.



The Southern California heat wave continues with triple-digit temperatures.