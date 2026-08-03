MALIBU—On July 31, the city of Malibu announced that the city is requesting community feedback on preliminary design concepts for three city-owned vacant properties, the Ioki Property, Heathercliff Property, and Triangle Lot Property.

These concepts are intended to enhance recreational opportunities, community services, and public facilities. The designs include parking requirements associated with Los Angeles County Measure R and Measure M funding used to acquire the properties.

Visit www.MalibuCommunityLands.org to take the survey, review each concept, and share one’s level of support, concerns, and suggestions.

The city of Malibu owns five community lands totaling over 61 acres. To ensure the future of these community lands aligns with the community’s priorities, the city completed a comprehensive outreach and engagement program from March through September 2024 to gather feedback on what the community envisions for the future of each land.

The survey closes on August 31, 2026; additional opportunities to provide feedback will be at public meetings in fall 2026.