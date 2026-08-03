BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced that the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and S. Santa Monica Boulevard will be impacted with lane reductions in place starting Monday, August 3 for the next six weeks.

Typical work hours including traffic control set-up, will be Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (weather permitting), and may vary by activity and location. Construction will occur in phases at all four corners at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and S. Santa Monica Boulevard.

At least one lane in each direction will be maintained. Intermittent turn restrictions and overnight lane reductions are expected.

Anyone with questions can contact the askBH Customer Service line at 310-285-1000 or email askBH@beverlyhills.org.