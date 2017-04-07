BRENTWOOD—A new Brentwood home, that resides atop a Brentwood hillside with 280-degree views of the San Fernando Valley and the Santa Monica Mountains is for sell at $6.447 million. The single-story home features an open floor plan, Fleetwood glass doors and an infinity pool with a spa set against the skyline.

The 5,000 square-feet home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, with a living room, master bedroom and patio fireplaces.

In February2017, the median price for single-family homes in the 90049 zip code was $4.542 million, which was based on 23 sales, according to CoreLogic. That was a 63.7 percent increase compared to February 2016, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Ben Bacal, (310) 717-5522 and Jason Peteler, (310) 900-9227, are the agents for the Brentwood home. Both are representatives of Rodeo Realty.