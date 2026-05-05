HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a break-in that took place a multi-million dollar home in Hollywood Hills on Friday, May 1.

The property is located on Blue Jay Way and the incident transpired shortly after 10 p.m., where over 10 people were detained for attempting to break into the $22 million dollar property, ABC 7 News Los Angeles first reported.

No additional details about the incident and those detained and any items from the break-in taken.

Another incident involving a home invasion transpired on April 23 in the Hollywood Hills West region. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possible robbery at a home after 8 p.m. on the 8500 block of Lookout Mountain Avenue.

Two suspects entered the property and demanded money from the female victim in her 70s and strangled her. The victim has been identified as heiress to Budget Rent-A-Car enterprise, which is a car rental company. The victim was transported to local hospital for treatment. The suspects fled the property in a White Honda. The suspects were wearing masks and hoodies during the incident and got away with cash and jewelry.

Actor Dylan Sprouse tackled a trespasser on his Hollywood Hills property on April 17. The suspect was held at gun point by Sprouse until authorities arrived on the scene. There has been a series of break-ins in the San Fernando Valley region in recent weeks with break-ins taking place in Sherman Oaks, Studio City, and other areas.